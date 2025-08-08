Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 836 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,629 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,804 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,353,000 after buying an additional 2,030,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

