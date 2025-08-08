Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $123,000 Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of PNW opened at $93.76 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.47 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.04.
Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.11.
About Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
