XY Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 597,013 Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI)

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 597,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,409,000. Bilibili makes up approximately 3.3% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 44,249.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,731,000 after buying an additional 1,343,423 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,584,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bilibili by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 146,111 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $4,186,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $2,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Stock Performance
Shares of BILI stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
