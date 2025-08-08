XY Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 597,013 Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI)

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 597,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,409,000. Bilibili makes up approximately 3.3% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 44,249.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,731,000 after buying an additional 1,343,423 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,584,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bilibili by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 146,111 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $4,186,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $2,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of BILI stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Bilibili

About Bilibili

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.