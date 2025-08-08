XY Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 170,601 Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Wipro makes up 0.1% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 84,352 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 95,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,359,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Wipro by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,769,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 451,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Trading Up 0.6%

WIT stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.93. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.23 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 15.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

