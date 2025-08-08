Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) is Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,030 shares during the period. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $5,016,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 458.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,742,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASHR opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

About Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.