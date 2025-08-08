Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Insider Acquires £18,600 in Stock

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) insider Steven Esom acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($25,013.45).

WYN stock opened at GBX 376.80 ($5.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The company has a market capitalization of £86.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.58. Wynnstay Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($5.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 359.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 326.59.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynnstay Group Plc will post 24.9054054 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WYN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynnstay Group from GBX 430 ($5.78) to GBX 450 ($6.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

