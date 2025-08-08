Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 299,600 shares, anincreaseof73.9% from the June 30th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.2 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLTF opened at $147.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.20 and its 200-day moving average is $168.15. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $140.30 and a 52-week high of $191.66.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
