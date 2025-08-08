Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 299,600 shares, anincreaseof73.9% from the June 30th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.2 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLTF opened at $147.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.20 and its 200-day moving average is $168.15. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $140.30 and a 52-week high of $191.66.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

