Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,138,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,561,000 after buying an additional 151,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,775,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,356,000 after purchasing an additional 339,884 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Trading Up 0.5%

WY opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

