Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.0%

CL opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

