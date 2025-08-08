WealthShield Partners LLC Buys New Stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,356 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 27.9% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,017,223,000 after buying an additional 969,027 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,927,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $672,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 74.30%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

