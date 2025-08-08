WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2,960.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 214,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,468 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Battery Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,564,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $500,532,000 after buying an additional 155,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

