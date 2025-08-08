WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,937,000 after buying an additional 724,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,940,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,416,000 after purchasing an additional 312,878 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 43,447.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,951,000 after buying an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $417.07 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $441.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.99 and a 200 day moving average of $355.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

