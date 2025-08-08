WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 277.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,923,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $581.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $588.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $566.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.