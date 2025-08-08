WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14,741.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $173.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.31 and a 200 day moving average of $159.01. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $176.86. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.