WBH Advisory Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 182.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,219 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.37% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 303.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,007,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 757,652 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 327,943 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 687.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 329,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 287,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,107,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,814,000 after buying an additional 275,919 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SCHQ stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

