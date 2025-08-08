WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,976 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

DGRO stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

