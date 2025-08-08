WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 367,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 247,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $527,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

