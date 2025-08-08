WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,499,000 after purchasing an additional 866,773 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $1,733,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,376,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,994,000 after acquiring an additional 988,201 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Trading Up 1.3%

KO stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

