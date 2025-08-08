Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 135 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Paychex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $158.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $140.52 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.07 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average is $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

