Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 132 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 367.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,476,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,724,000 after acquiring an additional 155,663 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $216.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

