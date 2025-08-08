Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 468 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.8%

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 49.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

