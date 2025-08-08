Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 76,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,787,000 after purchasing an additional 838,689 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.7% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 56,934 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $15,159,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares in the company, valued at $100,511,128.70. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,080,073. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

