Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,834,000 after acquiring an additional 429,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,416,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after acquiring an additional 427,418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,032,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,282,000 after acquiring an additional 421,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,937,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,655,000 after acquiring an additional 601,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $354.33 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.60 and its 200-day moving average is $292.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total value of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 104,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,485,881.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,387. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

