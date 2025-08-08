Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 1,546 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.92.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $303.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.90 and a 52-week high of $310.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

