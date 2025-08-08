Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.1% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 76,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,787,000 after buying an additional 838,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group cut their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Walmart stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

