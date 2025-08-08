Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 112,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after buying an additional 73,223 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,778,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. This represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $205.39 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.90 and a 12 month high of $216.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.