Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $54,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $331.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.87. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.92 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $612.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,100 shares of company stock worth $27,643,224. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

