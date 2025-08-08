Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 8.8% – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 53.80 ($0.72). Approximately 775,526 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 316,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.79).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on VID
Videndum Stock Down 21.4%
Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (11.20) (($0.15)) earnings per share for the quarter. Videndum had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Videndum Plc will post 25.9978425 EPS for the current year.
About Videndum
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- D-Wave Delivers Growth Shock—Investors Eye Quantum Future
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.