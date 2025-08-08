Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 8.8% – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 53.80 ($0.72). Approximately 775,526 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 316,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.79).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.46. The company has a market cap of £39.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (11.20) (($0.15)) earnings per share for the quarter. Videndum had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Videndum Plc will post 25.9978425 EPS for the current year.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

