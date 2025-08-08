Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $302,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,393,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 489,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,109,000 after buying an additional 50,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $375.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $452.30 and a 200-day moving average of $465.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $372.35 and a 12-month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($12.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

