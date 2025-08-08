Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC decreased its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 1,794,992 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $133,058,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $96,888,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $51,986,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veralto by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,074,000 after purchasing an additional 509,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 0.0%

VLTO opened at $107.50 on Friday. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,702.80. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,806 shares of company stock valued at $381,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

