Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Posts Earnings Results

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vanquis Banking Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

LON:VANQ opened at GBX 122.87 ($1.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £311.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.45. Vanquis Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.40 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.67). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.67.

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VANQ. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 66 ($0.89) to GBX 83 ($1.12) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Thursday.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.