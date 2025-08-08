Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Savvy Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.75. The company has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.