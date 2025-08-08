Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Raised by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,283,000 after buying an additional 125,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,843,000 after purchasing an additional 536,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,538,000 after acquiring an additional 438,475 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,566,000 after buying an additional 211,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,144,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,127,000 after buying an additional 362,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2003 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.