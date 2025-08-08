Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 6.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $250,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $287.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.03. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $295.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

