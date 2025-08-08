Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 634.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 270.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,044 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

