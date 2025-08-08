Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,501,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.64% of Brown & Brown worth $3,794,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $125.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $120.00 target price on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.