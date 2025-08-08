Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.01 Billion Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Kimberly-Clark worth $5,011,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.73. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

