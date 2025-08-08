Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.65 Billion Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,422,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.42% of United Rentals worth $4,651,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.71.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of URI stock opened at $855.23 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $903.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $703.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

