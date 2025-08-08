Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.75% of Ventas worth $4,740,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 64.8% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,119,000. Allianz SE lifted its holdings in Ventas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 25,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 15.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 446.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,650 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,429.50. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $967,796.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,157,592. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 378,391 shares of company stock worth $24,809,760. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

