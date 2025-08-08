Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $222.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.96 and a fifty-two week high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

