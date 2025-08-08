Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.47.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 188.33%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

