Universal Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th.

Universal Stock Down 5.4%

Universal stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $593.76 million for the quarter.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

