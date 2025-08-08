Universal Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:UVV)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2025

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVVGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th.

Universal Stock Down 5.4%

Universal stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Universal (NYSE:UVVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $593.76 million for the quarter.

About Universal

(Get Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Universal (NYSE:UVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.