Truepoint Inc. Purchases 10,545 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $40.15 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

