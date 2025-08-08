Truepoint Inc. Invests $2.43 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $693.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $705.26. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

