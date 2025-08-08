Truepoint Inc. Has $55.61 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Truepoint Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $55,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 119,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,096,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 78,790 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 759,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,628,000 after purchasing an additional 53,376 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

