Truepoint Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $347.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $351.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.