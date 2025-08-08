Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) versus Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Critical Comparison

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) and Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tractor Supply and Build-A-Bear Workshop”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply $14.88 billion 2.14 $1.10 billion $2.04 29.42 Build-A-Bear Workshop $510.07 million 1.29 $51.78 million $4.16 11.97

Profitability

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Build-A-Bear Workshop. Build-A-Bear Workshop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tractor Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tractor Supply and Build-A-Bear Workshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply 7.18% 46.83% 10.73% Build-A-Bear Workshop 10.91% 40.74% 18.98%

Dividends

Tractor Supply pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Build-A-Bear Workshop pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tractor Supply pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Build-A-Bear Workshop pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tractor Supply has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Build-A-Bear Workshop has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Build-A-Bear Workshop is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tractor Supply and Build-A-Bear Workshop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply 0 8 13 0 2.62 Build-A-Bear Workshop 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tractor Supply presently has a consensus target price of $61.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.97%. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a consensus target price of $52.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 5.73%. Given Build-A-Bear Workshop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Build-A-Bear Workshop is more favorable than Tractor Supply.

Volatility and Risk

Tractor Supply has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Build-A-Bear Workshop has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tractor Supply beats Build-A-Bear Workshop on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise. It provides its products under the 4health, Paws & Claws, American Farmworks, Producer's Pride, Bit & Bridle, Red Shed, Blue Mountain, Redstone, C.E. Schmidt, Retriever, Country Lane, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Country Tuff, Strive, Dumor, Traveller, Farm Table, Treeline, Groundwork, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Huskee, Untamed, and JobSmart brand names. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Petsense by Tractor Supply, and Orscheln Farm and Home names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear. The company operates its stores under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand name; and sells its products through its e-commerce sites and third-party marketplace sites. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

