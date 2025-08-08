Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 7th

Rockwell Automation, Quanta Services, and Bank of New York Mellon are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are equity shares in companies engaged in the production, development or financing of power generated from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydro and geothermal. By owning these stocks, investors gain exposure to firms driving the transition away from fossil fuels toward cleaner energy alternatives. Their performance is influenced by government policies, technological innovation and shifts in global energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,280. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.61.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $385.59. 655,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,531. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.24. 2,204,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $61.88 and a 1-year high of $103.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

