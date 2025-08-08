Top Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now – August 5th

MercadoLibre, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Apollo Global Management, and KeyCorp are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop or manage income-producing properties—ranging from residential and office buildings to shopping centers and industrial parks. These equities, which include real estate investment trusts (REITs) and property operating firms, give investors liquid exposure to the real estate sector without direct ownership of physical assets. Investors earn returns through dividend payouts tied to rental income and potential share-price appreciation, while facing risks related to property values, interest rates, and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $65.79 on Tuesday, hitting $2,461.62. The company had a trading volume of 712,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,365. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,453.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,233.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $45.63. 22,908,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,824,730. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,660,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,516,027. The stock has a market cap of $254.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $84.83.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.85. 3,681,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.90. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62.

KeyCorp (KEY)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. 26,901,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,701,574. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

