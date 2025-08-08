Top Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Now – August 5th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Pfizer, and Oracle are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories of materials and products a manufacturing company holds at various stages of its production process, including raw materials, work-in-progress components and finished goods. They serve to buffer against supply chain disruptions and align production output with customer demand. Effective management of these stocks ensures smooth operations while minimizing carrying costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.74. 8,331,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,359,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.13 and its 200-day moving average is $196.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $248.28.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,826,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,622,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,516,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,051,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $260.87.

